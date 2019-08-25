A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cats, send your dog to the pool today
The Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Summer Dog Swim will be from NOON TO 2 TODAY at the Asotin County Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Donation of $5 per dog benefits the shelter.
Children’s choir auditions are today
Auditions for the Palouse Choral Society Children’s Choir are set for 3:30-5 P.M. TODAY. The choir will consist of fourth- through eighth-graders and rehearse Tuesday evenings in Moscow. The audition form and additional information is available at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.