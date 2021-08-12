A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Church rummage sale set for Lewiston
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity’s rummage sale is set for 8 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY and will continue from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a bag sale. Items include two years worth of collecting. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
City government forum is tonight at library
Presentations and discussions about the elected mayor-council and council-city manager forms of city government will take place from 6-7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston City Library’s event room on the second floor. The Your City Government–Your Vote information forum was organized by the League of Women Voters of the Lewis-Clark Valley, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Lewiston City Library as the Zoom host, meeting ID: 873 9301 4650. The event will be recorded for later playback on the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lcvalleychamber. In November, Lewiston residents will vote on whether to retain the current form of city government with a city manager or change to an elected mayor form without a city manager. Tonight’s event will cover what’s on the ballot and give a broad overview of both styles of government.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.