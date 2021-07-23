A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ shows tonight in Moscow
TONIGHT’s movie in the University of Idaho’s free Summer Cinema series is the 1986 film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (PG-13) at 9 P.M. at the Moscow Drive-In. Free popcorn will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Classic throwbacks, suspenseful action and comedies are center stage at UI during the film series, organized by the Department of Student Involvement, in conjunction with Administrative Operations and Auxiliary Services. Half of the movies are being shown as a part of the Screen on the Green series on the Theophilus Tower Lawn; the other half at the Moscow Drive-In at the Kibbie Activity Center parking lot (Lot 57). Movies start at approximately 9 p.m., primarily on Fridays. More information about the series is at uidaho.edu/summercinema or the Department of Student Involvement Facebook page.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.