More than one little red Corvette at Lindsay Creek Vineyards
There will be a Corvette Caravan from 6-9 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Eighty corvettes will be parked in the east parking lot. Food trucks expected to be on hand include The Love Shack, Sultana Kebab and Doner.
Captains of karaoke wanted in Clarkston
The Clarkston Moose Lodge’s karaoke is set for 6-10 TONIGHT at the Loyal Order of Moose, 814 Sixth St., Clarkston. Information on how to become a member will be available. Wednesdays include a meat draw fundraiser.
