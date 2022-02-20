A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Final performance of ‘Blithe Spirit’ is today
The Lewiston Civic Theatre’s final performance of “Blithe Spirit” is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Normal Hill Campus (the old Lewiston High School), 1114 Ninth Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, veterans, students and children. Tickets can be purchased at lctheatre.org or by calling the box office at (208) 746-3401.
