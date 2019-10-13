A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free meal set today at Asotin church
A free community meal is scheduled for NOON TODAY at the Asotin United Methodist Church. The meal will be served in the Education Building (behind the church) at 313 Second St., Asotin.
‘The Weight of Water’ to be shown tonight at Moscow
The film “The Weight of Water” will be shown at 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. After the film, there will be a Q&A with Buddy Levy, who wrote the book the film is based on. This event is to benefit the Disability Action Center NW. The cost is $10.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.