LHS soccer fundraiser is today in Lewiston
The Lewiston High School girls’ soccer team is planning a car wash and bake sale for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at Les Schwab Tire Center, 251 Thain Road, Lewiston. The cost is by donation.
Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory come to Clarkston
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory will take to the stage at the annual Rockin’ on the River TODAY. Gates open at 3 P.M. at Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston. Tickets at the gate cost $40 and children 5 and younger get in free with an adult.
