Take a dip with Santa
Swimming with Santa is set for 6:30 TONIGHT at the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. The cost is $9.99 per family.
American Bonfire at Work
The American Bonfire band will be playing at 8 TONIGHT at Work Sports Bar, 2110 14th Ave., Lewiston. No cover charge will be taken. The bar’s 26 CAP BYOP Dart Tournament to help collect hygiene items, cold weather gear and raise funds for those in need in the valley is SUNDAY, with signups at 6:30 P.M.
