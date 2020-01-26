A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Genesee Knights of Columbus breakfast is today
The Genesee Knights of Columbus fundraising breakfast is set for 9:30-11:30 A.M. TODAY at the new Genesee Fire Hall on Chestnut Street. The menu includes sausage, pancakes, hash browns, eggs and beverages. The cost is by donation.
Planetarium show on dark matter is today in Pullman
A planetarium show titled “Dark Matter: the Space Between the Stars” is set for 5 TONIGHT at the Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A short talk about the history and hunt for dark matter will be followed by the movie “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter.” The cost is $5 cash or check only and free for ages 6 and younger.
