UI Fish and Wildlife Online Film Fest airs tonight
University of Idaho Fish and Wildlife Online Film Fest is set for 6 TONIGHT with sets of short wildlife films selected through a competitive process. The cost is free for students and $7 is the recommended donation for the regular price. Registration is at bit.ly/35poYlb.
‘Decolonizing the Exploration Narrative’ online talk set for tonight
The 38th annual Lewis-Clark State College Stegner Lecture online talk will feature “Decolonizing the Exploration Narrative,” by poet Elizabeth Bradfield, and a reading from her book, “Toward Antarctica,” at 7 TONIGHT. The talk will be available at bit.ly/Stegner20.
