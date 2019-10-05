A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Benefit model show and contest set today in Moscow
The 25th annual “Show Off the Good Stuff” model show and contest of the Palouse Area Modelers Chapter of the International Plastic Modelers Society will be from 11 A.M. TO 2:30 P.M. TODAY at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. The cost is $1 for the regular price and free for ages 16 and younger. All profits from the show are donated to “Christmas for Kids.”
Grab your food and drink at Octoberfest event in Lewiston
The 24th annual Hells Canyon Home Brewers Club Octoberfest is set for NOON TO 5 P.M. TODAY at the band shell in Pioneer Park, 203 Fifth St., Lewiston. There will be homebrewed micros, a German bratwurst meal, dessert, souvenir glass, live music and a car show. The cost is $20.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.