Native plant sale continues today
The 10th annual Native Plant Sale, sponsored by the White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society, continues TODAY and runs through Saturday. Customers order online, pay by credit card and then pick up curbside the next day between 3 AND 7 P.M. from the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute at 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
The sale features native plants from the Palouse Prairie and adjacent woodlands and forests, with a mix of perennial forbs, grasses, annuals, shrubs and a few trees. Those seeking details and to window shop in advance of the sale opening may go to whitepineinps.org.
