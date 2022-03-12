A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Talk on the Lewis and Clark Expedition set for downtown Lewiston
The Confluence of History lecture series will feature Lewis and Clark historian Jay H. Buckley, who will give a talk titled “The Lewis and Clark Expedition: Visualizing Their Journey through Art” at 1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom, screened at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. Attendees are asked call the museum at (208) 743-2535 or email npccurator@gmail.com to reserve a physical seat at the library to watch the Zoom presentation. Zoom link: tinyurl.com/yrb2zrb9 and the passcode is 1804. No Zoom advanced registration needed.
