A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Community band plays today at Lewiston park
The Lewis Clark Community Concert Band will perform a free concert at 3 P.M. TODAY in the bandshell at Pioneer Park in Lewiston. The concert will be under the direction of Brendan Burns, James Payne and Joel Pals. Among the songs scheduled to be played are “The Star Spangled Banner,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Hymn to the Fallen,” “Strike up the Band,” “Shenandoah,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hungarian Dance No. 5,” “The Trombone King” and “Mambo.” This is the band’s first concert in more than two years.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.