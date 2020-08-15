A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Rummage sale set for Pullman
The Rotary Club of Pullman, in partnership with the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope (NW Hope), will play host to its inaugural rummage sale fundraiser set for 7 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY in the parking lot of University Collision of Pullman, 2530 S. Grand Ave. Proceeds from the sale help fund the Rotary Club of Pullman’s community service projects and supports cancer patients on the Palouse through NW Hope’s cancer support program. This event has been approved by Whitman County Public Health and will follow public health guidelines regarding social distancing and the use of proper face coverings. For more information, visit the Rotary Club of Pullman website at www.pullmanrotary.org or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pullmanrotaryclub.
Wild Weippe Rodeo starts today
The 59th annual Wild Weippe Rodeo is scheduled for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Weippe Rodeo Grounds. There will also be a parade at NOON TODAY on Main Street. Events will continue on Sunday as well.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.