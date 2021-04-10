A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Drive-through sausage feed is today in Kendrick
The J-K Ambulance Drive-Through Sausage Feed is set for 4-8 P.M. TODAY at Kendrick High School, 2001 Highway 3, Kendrick. Orders can be placed by calling (208) 791-9646, and can by picked up via drive-through or contactless delivery. The cost is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors.
One-night-only reading spotlights gay rodeo
The University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, Department of History and the LGBTQA Office will feature a one-night-only livestream reading of “That Damn Horse: Stories of the Gay Rodeo” at 6 TONIGHT. Following the reading will be a conversation with the creative team and members of the International Gay Rodeo Association. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. To register, visit www.uidaho.edu/thatdamnhorse.
