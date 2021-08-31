A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Live music will be part of Tuesday Community Market
Cherry Sisters Revival will rock the stage at the Tuesday Community Market at Moscow from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. The market is held every Tuesday through Oct. 5 (except Sept. 14 because of the Latah County Fair). Each week features live local music, vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, eggs and a variety of crafts. Moscow Brewing Company hosts a beer garden. Three Sisters Catering will sell prepared food. The market is located on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold St., Moscow, and is free to attend. More information is available by contacting the UI Extension office at agintern@latah.id.us.
