Talk on frontiersman William Craig set today in Spalding
A presentation by Lin Tull Cannell, of Orofino, titled “Vignettes and Backstories: The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perces” is set for 1-2 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
Learn how to start veggies at library workshop in Lewiston
A gardening workshop with master gardener Brian Beesley is set for 2 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston. The workshop will highlight how to start peppers, tomatoes and other veggies from seed indoors in containers for a jump-start on the gardening season.
