Jazzy holiday concert set for Lewiston
The new Washington Idaho Symphony Jazz band, featuring regional jazz musicians directed by Greg Yasinitsky, will present a program of big band versions of holiday favorites, including selections from the Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn arrangements of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker. Also featured will be vocalists Kate Skinner and Horace Alexander Young. Joining the Jazz Band will be performances from the Brass and String chamber orchestras. A performance is set for 3 P.M. TODAY at the Silverthorne Theatre on the Lewis-Clark State College campus, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $25 for adults, $10 for youth aged 12 to 18 and free for ages younger than 12. Washington State University, University of Idaho, LCSC and SFCC Pullman Branch students are free. More details and tickets can be found at wa-idsymphony.org.
“Passing’’ (PG-13) set for Moscow
The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will show the movie “Passing” (PG-13) set for 4 P.M. TODAY. Set in the 1920s New York City, a Black woman finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend who is passing as white. This film is based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Nella Larsen and stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. The Kenworthy is at 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
