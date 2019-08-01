A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Basque history presentation tonight at Moscow library
“Aukera: A History of the Basques in Idaho,” a free presentation by John Bieter, co-director of the Basque Studies Collaborative at Boise State University, is set for 5:30-6:30 TONIGHT at the Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Wine and Shakespeare tonight in Lewiston
“Shakespeare’s Long Lost First Play (Abridged),” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, continues at 8 TONIGHT outdoors at Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. The cost is $15. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets for lawn seating. The show will also run FRIDAY and SATURDAY.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to apearson@lmtribune.com.