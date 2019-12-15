A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Cookie extravaganza set today at Lewiston church
The First United Methodist Church Women of Lewiston’s Christmas Cookie Extravaganza is set for 10:45 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY in the fellowship hall, 1906 Broadview Drive, Lewiston. There will be cookies, breads, candy and treats.
Bluegrass/country jam today in Lenore
A bluegrass/country jam is from 1-4 P.M. TODAY at the Lenore Community Center, 37950 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore.
