LCSC’s Black History Experience events start today
Lewis-Clark State College is planning a series of virtual events to celebrate Black History Experience this month, beginning today with a discussion about Ama Oforiwaa Adunonum’s play “Walking with My Ancestors,” led by LCSC associate professor of music Sarah Graham. It is scheduled for NOON TODAY on the LCSC Humanities YouTube page at bit.ly/36worhu. More details about the events are available at bit.ly/2YOptBz.
