Winter celebration is in Pullman tonight
The Pullman Winter Community Fest is set for 4-9 P.M. TODAY at Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Admission is free. Two drinks and a custom 16-ounce glass with the Pullman skyline cost $15. Drinks will be sold for $2. All proceeds go toward bringing water to villages in developing countries.
Open bluegrass jam set in Moscow
An open bluegrass jam will begin at 7 TONIGHT at One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. There will also be a jam Jan. 7.
