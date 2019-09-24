A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Voter registration assistance available at local libraries
As part of National Voter Registration Day, volunteers from the League of Women Voters and the Asotin County Library will be available to assist in voter registration between NOON AND 8 P.M. TODAY. There will also be forms and instructions at the Lewiston City Library to register to vote.
Drug talk is today at WSU
A talk by John Roll and Bob Lutz titled “Addiction in the Northwest: Addressing the Drug Crisis” is set for NOON TODAY at Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Roll is professor and vice dean for research at WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, and Lutz is health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.