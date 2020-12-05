A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Alternative Giving Market scheduled for today
The Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse Drive-Thru is set for 10 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fairgrounds Grange Building in Moscow. More information can be found at www.agmpalouse.org.
Park lighting ceremony set for Kamiah
The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce will present the Annual River Front Park Lighting Ceremony at 4 P.M. TODAY at River Front Park.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.