The Great Moscow Food Drive, which dates back to 2000, is scheduled for 8 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at two locations: the Moscow Farmers Market, next to the bus stop in front of the Moscow Hotel, and at East City Park, on the corner of Third and Hayes streets. Donations of nonperishable food and household and toiletry items are requested and will be given to the Moscow Food Bank and the Westside Food Pantry. Donations of cash and checks are welcome and can also be made at humanrightslatah.org or by sending checks made to the Latah County Human Rights Task Force at P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, 83843.
Demonstration, raffle planned at Valley Art Center
Artist Kevin Beeson will provide a demonstration of his airbrush painting technique from 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at the Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. The center will also hold a raffle to win a painting called “The Lion” by Judy Fairley at 2 P.M. TODAY. Raffle tickets are $5 apiece and can be purchased up until the drawing. Ticketholders don’t have to be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward a bathroom renovation planned at the Valley Art Center. More information is available at lcvalleyartcenter.org.
