UI faculty emeritus recital scheduled today in Moscow
The Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital is set for 4 P.M. TODAY at Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The cost is $6 for the regular price, $4 for students and seniors. The piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
Hear stage and film music today in Clarkston
The Washington Idaho Symphony presents “The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen” at 3 P.M. TODAY at Clarkston High School auditorium. The cost is $25 for the regular price, $15 for students, $12 for ages 12-18 and free for ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. The symphony will perform a compilation of Broadway favorites, including the theme from the classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey” (fanfair from “Also Sprach Zarathustra”), and featuring music from John Williams, including the suite from the Star Wars film, “The Force Awakens” and themes from “Schindler’s List.”
