Online presentation on tribe’s Wetxuuwíitin’ Collection set for today
The Idaho Humanities Council is planning an online presentation called “Restoring the Wetxuuwíitin’ Collection: A Consideration of Collecting, Museums, and Communities” at 11 A.M. TODAY. The illustrated presentation, featuring Nakia Williamson-Cloud and Trevor Bond, will tell the story of the collection of Nez Perce Tribe artifacts that was sent to Ohio in 1847, then bought back by the tribe in 1996 before the Ohio History Connection reimbursed the tribe for the purchase in 2021. The presentation is free to watch and can be found at bit.ly/3FSqKdT.
