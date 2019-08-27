A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Moscow’s community market is today
The Tuesday Community Market is set for 4-7 P.M. TODAY at the Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Backyard Harvest will be present with Shop the Market for customers with Snap Benefits. The market will be held every Tuesday through Oct. 1 featuring local bands and vendors selling produce, handmade crafts, beer, food and more.
Sing-along set Guardian Angel Barn
Forrest Sledge will lead a hometown sing-along at 6 TONIGHT at the Guardian Angel Barn, 2421 Vineyard Ave., Lewiston, with guest singer Jack Howard.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.