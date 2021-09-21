A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Tuesday Community Market set for Moscow
The Tuesday Community Market will be held from 4-7 P.M. TODAY and every Tuesday through Oct. 5. Each week features live local music, vendors selling fresh produce, flowers, eggs, a variety of crafts and prepared food. Moscow Brewing Company hosts a beer garden. The market is located on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold St., Moscow, and is free to attend. More information is available from the UI Extension office at agintern@latah.id.us or (208) 883-2267.
Former American ambassador to speak at UI
Former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker, an expert on Afghanistan and American policy in the Middle East, will deliver a free public address titled “The Meaning of Afghanistan” at 6:30 TONIGHT in the University of Idaho’s Administration Building Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, Moscow.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.