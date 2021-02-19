A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Two-day World Music Celebration begins today
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton School of Music’s World Music Celebration 2021 runs today through Saturday. This year’s event is free and broadcast live from Haddock Hall on the UI campus. With a theme, “Exploring Cultures Through Music,” international performer Eduardo Mendonca headlines a concert at 7:30 TONIGHT. A vocalist, guitarist and percussionist, Mendonca has played, composed and directed various genres of Brazilian popular music in the United States, Canada, Nepal and Brazil since 1974. Joining Mendonca will be Navin Chettri, on percussion and vocals, along with World Beat Ensemble, the LHSOM Jazz Band, the LHSOM string quartet and LHSOM faculty.
Mendonca and Chettri will lead a free masterclass workshop, “Essence of Brazilian Rhythms” at 4 p.m. Saturday. Mendonca has performed for notable personalities, including the 14th Dalai Lama, Pope John Paul II and former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, and was featured in the PBS American Masters documentary, “Paul Simon: Born at the Right Time.”
Chettri is a percussionist, vocalist, composer, educator and the founder and artistic director of The Kathmandu Jazz Festival (Jazzmandu) and Drum Jatra Percussion Festival in Nepal and the artistic director of the World Music Celebration at LHSOM. His background and knowledge of music are a blend of Nepali folk music, Indian classical influences, West African/Afro-Cuban/Brazilian rhythms and jazz. Chettri is considered to be a pioneer and a driving force behind the growth of jazz in Nepal.
To attend tonight’s livestream performance, register at uidaho.edu/Feb19concert.
To attend Saturday’s livestream masterclass workshop, register at www.uidaho.edu/Feb20masterclass.
