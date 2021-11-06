A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Winter Market begins today in Moscow
Heart of the Arts Inc. brings the 17th season of the Winter Market at the 1912 Center. Markets during the 2021-22 season will be held on the first two Saturdays of November and December and the first Saturday of February and March (skipping January). The market will be open from 9 A.M. TO 1 P.M. TODAY at 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Cookoff set for Lewiston
The Rogers Dodge Outdoor Cookoff will be from 11 A.M. TO 4 P.M. today at 1824 Main St., Lewiston. The event will feature a kids hot dog decorating contest, food trucks, s’mores stations and games. Heaters and tents will be outside. There will be more than $3,000 in giveaways, prizes and raffles.
Washington Idaho Symphony performs today, Sunday
The Washington Idaho Symphony presents its second concert of the 50th season this weekend. “Leftover Candy: Halloween Pops” will be performed at 7:30 TONIGHT at Jones Theater in Daggy Hall on the Washington State University campus, 1060 NE College Ave., Pullman and 3 P.M. SUNDAY at the old Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. For additional information contact info@wa-idsymphony.org or (208) 874-4162. The cost is $25 for adults, free for university students, $10 for youth ages 12-18 and free for children 11 and younger. Tickets are discounted by 15 percent if purchased online.
