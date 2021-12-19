A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Christmas concert set for All Saints Catholic Church
All Saints Catholic Church will present a Christmas concert at NOON TODAY. The church is at 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
Christmas open house set for Genesee
A Christmas Open House at White Spring Ranch will run 1-6 P.M. TODAY at White Spring Ranch Museum/Archive Library, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Donations will be accepted. Attendees are invited to travel back in time to earlier Christmases in a historical farmhouse. The parlor stove will be lit to warm up a place to view early Christmas catalogs, postcards and books. Guests are encouraged to dress warm and are also invited to tour the farmhouse, the 1878 Log Cabin and Curio Cabin. The kitchen will be a cozy place to visit with family and take a look around.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.