Downtown Palouse Shopping Blitz continues
The Palouse Chamber of Commerce’s shopping spree weekend in Palouse continues TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY. The Chamber is providing $350 in gift certificates for use in participating businesses. The drawing for winners will be at 4 p.m. Saturday. Participating businesses include Grammy G’s Quilt Shops, Swale, Needful Things, Open Eye Consignment, Linda’s Whimseys, Palouse Caboose, The Congress, The Bank Left Gallery, Palouse Family Foods and Effie’s Beauty Shoppe.
VFW Auxiliary’s pre-holiday sale set for today, Saturday
The Clarkston VFW Auxiliary No. 1443 is holding its pre-holiday sale to benefit veterans and their families from 8 A.M. TO 2 P.M. TODAY AND SATURDAY at 829 15th St., Clarkston.
