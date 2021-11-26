A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Small businesses in valley offer Plaid Friday discounts
You’ve heard of Black Friday, but today also marks the first Plaid Friday in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The small-business alternative promises discounts at a variety of stores TODAY for shoppers who wear plaid. The event will be observed in downtown Lewiston and at other stores around the valley.
Another Black Friday alternative: beer
More than 20 microbrews, seltzers, ciders and domestic choices will be available at the Black Friday Brewfest at the Nez Perce County Fair Building in Lewiston from 3-8 P.M. TODAY. Tickets at the door are $20, or can be purchased in advance for $15 at Riverport Brewing, Rosauers or lewistonbrews.com. There will also be music, food and free rides home. Only those 21 and older will be admitted.
