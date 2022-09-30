Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Clarkston’s Sixth Street business district at Flavors of Downtown from 4-7 P.M. TODAY. Attendees can attend tastings, partake in business specials and listen to live music along the way as they tour Sixth Street from Chestnut Street to Diagonal Street.
WSU organic farm hosts U-pick pumpkin events
The Washington State University Eggert Family Organic Farm will host several U-pick pumpkin events over the next two weekends, with the first opportunity taking place from 3-6 P.M. TODAY at the farm on Animal Science Road, directly behind the WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. The farm will also be open for visits from 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. SATURDAY; 3-6 P.M. OCT. 7; and 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. OCT. 8. There are several varieties of pumpkins available for purchase, including minis and those meant for baking pies or creating jack-o’-lanterns. The farm stand will also be open during the U-pick times, with fall crops available for purchase. No pets are allowed at the event. Cards are the preferred payment method. More information is available on the farm’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3LXigqA.
