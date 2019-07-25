A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Disney’s Aladdin Jr.’ starts stage run tonight at LHS
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” staged by the Acting Out Youth Company of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, begins at 7:30 TONIGHT at the Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave. The show will run at 7:30 P.M. THROUGH SATURDAY and 2 P.M. SUNDAY. The show will also run AUG. 1-3 and 2 P.M. AUG. 4.
Dinosaurs on screen in Moscow tonight
A showing of “Jurassic Park” (PG-13) is set for 8 TONIGHT outdoors at Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Admission is by donation.
