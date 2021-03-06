A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
UI play continues today with two performances
The 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist “Everybody” is presented by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, and runs TODAY THROUGH MARCH 14 in livestream performances. The cost is free for UI students, $10 for individuals and $20 for a group pass. Matinees are in a pay-what-you-can format. Today’s performances are set for 2 P.M. and 6 P.M. and registration is at tinyurl.com/cjjt5ufn for the 2 p.m. performance and bit.ly/3sVnaJV for the 6 p.m. performance.
