A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Lewiston Roundup Parade is today
The 2021 Lewiston Roundup Parade begins at 10:29 A.M. TODAY in downtown Lewiston. The theme is “The ReRide.”
9/11 procession honors first responders
Fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will hold a silent procession and ceremony starting at 3 P.M. TODAY in tribute to first responders and others who perished in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The procession starts in Asotin and ends at Pioneer Park in Lewiston, where the ceremony is set for 4:45 P.M. at the band shell. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony.
