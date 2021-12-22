A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Free food distribution today
The Holiday Heroes Food Distribution is set for 10 A.M. TODAY at The Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave. in Lewiston. Free food will be distributed until food boxes run out. For additional information, call the North Central Idaho Branch of the Idaho Food Bank at (208) 746-2288.
Harp music set for Lewiston’s library
Mimi Perez, harpist, will perform from 3:30-6:30 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library in the second floor event space. There is no cost to attend.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.