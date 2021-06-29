A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Orofino Farmers Market slated today; to run until Sept. 28
The Orofino Farmers Market will be from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St., Orofino. There will be local produce, food, baked goods, arts, crafts and live music. The market will run through Sept. 28. More information can be found at orofinofarmersmarket.com.
Tuesday Community Market in Moscow this evening at fairgrounds
The Tuesday Community Market is scheduled for 4-7 P.M. TODAY on the lawn at the Latah County Fair and Event Center located at 1021 Harold St., Moscow. There is no cost to attend. Those looking to gain market experience and start a booth or have additional questions may email agintern@latah.id.us or call (208) 883-2267. The Moscow High School Environmental Club will host its face painting booth at today’s market. In exchange for face painting, the group will accept donations for their club projects.
