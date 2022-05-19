A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Corks 4 a Cause benefits grieving children, families
Join Corks 4 a Cause and the Willow Center for Grieving Children from 6-8 TONIGHT at Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3017 Powers Ave., in Lewiston. Grab bags will be available for purchase and there will be a “heads or tails” raffle; 10% of the proceeds from all wine and food sales will benefit grieving children and families.
Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.