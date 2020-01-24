A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Bingo in Grangeville supports animal rescue
ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) will offer bingo from 6-8 TONIGHT at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach & Community Center, 318 E. Main St. No. 2238, Grangeville. A tacos or nachos dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds go toward local spays/neuters and other projects to benefit animals. The cost is $5 per bingo card or three cards for $10; donations will be accepted for baked goods.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival is tonight in Moscow
MOSCOW — The 17th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The festival features 13 films, a drawing and no-host bar. The cost is $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
