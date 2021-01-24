A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘The Lost Mummy’ Escape room set for today in Kamiah
The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Teen Center in Kamiah will host an escape room, “The Lost Mummy,” from 1-3 P.M. TODAY. While it is a family event, any teen is also welcome. More information is available by contacting the center’s office at (208) 743-0392, or uylctina@gmail.com. The center is located at 405 Main St.
