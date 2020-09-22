A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Register to vote at Lewiston’s library today
Today is National Voter Registration Day. Members of the League of Women Voters of the L-C Valley will be assisting voters to register from 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston.
Farmers market set for Orofino
The Orofino Farmers Market is set for 11 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
