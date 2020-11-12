A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Colfax Library sale is today
The Whitman County Library is participating in the annual holiday open house organized by the Colfax Chamber of Commerce. The Colfax Library will be open for the sale from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY and Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Items for sale include DVDs, CDs and VHS tapes. For each purchase, shoppers will get their Colfax Passport stamped. Passports are available at the library and once filled can be dropped off at the Colfax Chamber Office for a chance at winning a $200 cash prize. More information is available from the library at (509) 397-4366.
Zoom panel on community and law enforcement is tonight
The Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force are offering a two-panel webinar discussion series on “Strengthening Relationships with the Community and Law Enforcement.” The first panel will be from 7-8:30 TONIGHT addressing “Systemic Biases Regarding Race and Ethnicity.” A second panel on “Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Training” will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. The Zoom Webinar link is uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_POaj19lITxCs1Ij_DUup9A.
More information is available on the Latah County Human Rights Task Force website at www.humanrightslatah.org.
