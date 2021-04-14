A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
League of Women Voters forum is today
The League of Women Voters of Moscow will present a panel discussioin titled “The Idaho Resilience Project — Shaping Healthy and Resilient Communities” from NOON TO 1 P.M. TODAY on Zoom. Speakers include: Jean Fitzgerald-Mutchie, the west Treasure Valley community health manager for St. Luke’s Health System; Roger Sherman, executive director of the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund; and Shannon McGuire, chief empowerment officer of Spark! They will discuss recent advances in interventions to address adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in Idaho. ACEs can include such things as verbal, physical or sexual abuse, witnessing domestic violence, drug or alcohol abuse in the home, or having a parent in jail or prison. Login information is available on the LWV Moscow website at my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
Vocal ensemble’s virtual performance is tonight
The final virtual performance of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series 2020-21 season will feature the vocal ensemble Chanticleer at 7:30 TONIGHT on Zoom. The Grammy Award-winning Chanticleer will perform a new program entitled “Love, Always,” a love letter to their music and to the audiences they miss. There is no cost to attend and registration is required at auditoriumseries.org.
