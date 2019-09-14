A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Corn feed and dollar auction tonight at Clarkston church
Holy Family Catholic Church’s Corn Feed and Dollar Auction is set for 5-9 TONIGHT at the church’s new parish hall, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The cost is $5 per person and free for children younger than 6. There will be corn on the cob, hot dogs, coleslaw, refreshments and auction prizes.
Mystic Cafe in Lewiston to feature live music tonight
Mark Holt and his brand of Blues, Jazz, Twisted Originals and Americana humor is set for 7 TONIGHT at the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Events to be considered for Happenings can be emailed to apearson@lmtribune.com.