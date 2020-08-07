A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
‘Frozen II’ to be shown tonight at Orchards Pool
The movie “Frozen II” (PG, 2019) will be shown at 8:50 TONIGHT at the Lewiston Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., as part of the Movies Under the Stars Drive-in series. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, with cars entering via the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Avenue. Parking begins at 6:30 P.M. There is no charge.
