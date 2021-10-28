A quick look at what’s going on in our region:
Classical guitarist virtual performance is tonight
Critically acclaimed classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will perform a virtual recital at 6 TONIGHT hosted by the Asotin County Library on Zoom at bit.ly/2YcXMW0. Registration is not required. Attendees who plan to dial-in or have questions about Zoom can contact Erin at adultservices@aclib.org for information. Information on ordering Fletcher’s albums can be found at peterfletcher.com.
